KW releases levelling suspension for Teslas

KW V3 Leveling suspension for Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 provides better driving dynamics, handling and roll comfort combined with minimal lowering or optional ride height adjustment.

This stainless steel suspension comes with individually adjustable compression and rebound damping. Users can choose between ‘comfort’ or ‘plus’ sporty ride setting.

The standard ground clearance of the Teslas can be increased by five millimetres. Alternatively, a discreet, continuously variable lowering of zero to 20 millimetres is possible on both axles.

The KW V3 Leveling suspensions are available for all Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y with all-wheel drive.