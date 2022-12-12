KW adds coilovers for Mach-E

All Ford Mustang Mach-E-SUV with electric drive can now be equipped with KW Automotive’s V3 coilovers.

KW multi-valve dampers inside the coilovers ensure driving dynamics and comfort for the relatively heavy electric vehicle.

The KW dampers with their multi-valve technology are manually adjustable in the low-speed compression and rebound. Continuous lowering of 25 to 45 mm at the front axle and 20 to 40 mm at the rear axle are covered by a parts certificate.

“Every coilover for daily street usage needs to be consequently adjusted to be as comfortable as possible and as tight as necessary.” Said KW brand manager Florian Johann. “To avoid making compromises we count on our multilevel damper valves which can be adapted in the damper characteristic.”