Know a standout shop? Nominate them for Shop of the Year

Nominations are open to recognize the best automotive repair and service shop in the country — who do you think is most deserving of this honour?

It has been another long year. Which shop has navigated the times the best? While historical success is always a contributing factor, we want to know which shop has performed the best over the last year by being the most innovative.

Nominate now: Shop of the Year Nomination Page

If you know of a shop that has…

Programs that deliver exceptional results

Marketing efforts that set it apart from the crowd

New computer systems that increase productivity

Facility upgrades that enhance the image of the industry

Business milestones that celebrate longevity and success

… then be sure to tell us all about them.

This is a peer-to-peer award. We’re looking for nominations from within the industry. We want to hear from jobbers, counterpeople, shop owners, technicians and suppliers.

Final candidates will be interviewed by phone to determine their eligibility for the award.

Nominations close October 29, 2021. Nominations can be made through this form.