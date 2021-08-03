Jobber of the Year nominations now open

Know a jobber that has navigated the last year with great success and deserves the biggest recognition in the automotive aftermarket? Nominate them for the Jobber of the Year Award.

Nominations are now open for this award that recognizes the best of the best of Canada’s jobber community.

While a track record of success is helpful, we’re looking for businesses that have innovated or shown within the last year.

Nominate now: Jobber of the Year Nomination Page

Do you know a jobber that has programs that deliver exceptional results? One that has marketing efforts that set it apart from the crowd? Did a jobber bring in a new system that increases productivity? How about facility upgrades that enhance the image of the industry? Have they reached a business milestone that celebrate longevity and success?

This is a peer-to-peer award. We’re looking for nominations from within the industry. We want to hear from jobbers, their employees, shop owners, technicians and suppliers.

Remember — the more details you can provide, the better we can judge who the most deserving candidates are.

Prospective winners will be interviewed by phone to determine their eligibility for the award.

Nominations close September 30, 2021. You can nominate a jobber through this form.