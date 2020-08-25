Are you the Jobber of the Year?

It’s time once again to recognize the best of the Canadian automotive aftermarket with the Jobber of the Year award.
We’re looking for businesses that have innovated within the last year.
Nominations close September 30, 2020.
Jobber of the Year and Shop of the Year are peer-to-peer awards. We’re looking for nominations from within in the industry. We want to hear from jobbers, shop owners their employees, family members, and suppliers. And while we love your enthusiasm, please submit only ONE nomination. It is only the first step in the process. Prospective winners will be interviewed by phone to determine their eligibility for the award.
Have your say: