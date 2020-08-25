Auto Service World
News   August 25, 2020   by Adam Malik

Are you the Jobber of the Year?

It’s time once again to recognize the best of the Canadian automotive aftermarket with the Jobber of the Year award.

We’re looking for businesses that have innovated within the last year.

  • Programs that deliver exceptional results
  • Marketing efforts that set it apart from the crowd
  • New computer systems that increase productivity
  • Facility upgrades that enhance the image of the industry
  • Business milestones that celebrate longevity and success

Nominations close September 30, 2020.

Jobber of the Year Nomination

  • I would like to nominate...

  • I am nominating this company for the following reasons:

  • Your Information

    Nominator
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Jobber of the Year and Shop of the Year are peer-to-peer awards. We’re looking for nominations from within in the industry. We want to hear from jobbers, shop owners their employees, family members, and suppliers. And while we love your enthusiasm, please submit only ONE nomination. It is only the first step in the process. Prospective winners will be interviewed by phone to determine their eligibility for the award.

 

 

 

 

Print this page

Related


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*