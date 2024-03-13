Jobber News Executive Outlook 2024: Trevor Heinze

Jobber News reached out to leaders in the supply and distribution segment of the automotive aftermarket and asked them what they see happening in the industry over the next 12 months, what will improve, what one challenge to the industry will be and what opportunities are out there for jobbers and suppliers alike. We will present their answers in alphabetical order over the coming weeks…

You can view the full feature in our January 2024 issue.

Trevor Heinze, 2023 Jobber of the Year | Chieftain Auto Parts

I believe the automotive aftermarket will continue to be busy due to the rising cost of everything — inflation, interest rates, taxes and new vehicles, to name a few.

With these burdens, people will hold on to the vehicles they have and continue to repair and service them. This will be helpful to the whole aftermarket.

I think the biggest challenge for jobbers and suppliers will be employees. We can all see the many different opportunities in other industries and what they will pay.

We need to look after our biggest asset: Our people. We need to keep them happy. We do cross-training with employees. This helps with shortages and also gives staff the opportunity to advance up the ladder. They also have a better picture of how the whole organization runs.

The top opportunity for jobbers and suppliers will be diversification, I believe. To seize the opportunity we must listen to our customer base for products they asking for.

We should also look at products we have that each customer is not buying from us. Our suppliers should be doing the same. We as jobbers have to maintain our own knowledge base so that we can educate our customers on the changes that occur within the industry and the products and services that we provide.