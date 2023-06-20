Jeeps recalled over rear coil

Stellantis is recalling more than 14,000 2022 and 2023 Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L SUVs in Canada because the rear coil springs can fall off while they’re being driven.

The recall includes 331,000 vehicles in the U.S. and 354,000 overall globally.

Those SUVs with air suspension are not affected by the recall. The company said about 13 per cent of those vehicles recalled will require repairs.

In documents posted by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the company said that the springs may have been installed incorrectly in production. They can detach from the vehicle while it’s moving, increasing the risk of a crash and possibly creating a hazard for other drivers.

Stellantis says in those documents that it knows of 17 warranty claims, two customer assistance reports and two field reports that may be caused by the problem.It has no reports of crashes or injuries as of May 25.

Dealers will inspect the springs and replace the assemblies if necessary. Owners will be notified by letter starting July 28, the company said.