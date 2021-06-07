Infomedia acquires e-commerce platform SimplePart

Infomedia Ltd., a SaaS platform provider in parts, service and data insights solutions to the global automotive industry, has completed the acquisition of US-based e-commerce platform SimplePart.

SimplePart designs, implements and manages consumer-facing e-commerce programs in the US and Canada for many of the world’s top automakers, helping them increase their sales of genuine automaker parts, accessories and service.

SimplePart’s intuitive, purpose designed e-commerce platform provides automaker and dealer customers a branded website, online store and digital marketing support to power successful e-commerce programs. SimplePart’s leading-edge platform also includes sophisticated production systems that can catalogue

complex automaker data and provide extensive reporting and insights to increase aftersales revenue; features not commonly available with other e-commerce solutions.

“We are delighted to officially welcome SimplePart into the Infomedia family. Our respective teams have started to engage and identify opportunities to leverage

existing relationships in the Americas and elsewhere,” said Infomedia’s CEO, Jonathan Rubinsztein. “SimplePart is a strategic extension of Infomedia’s core global offering and uniquely positions us to offer our customers an expanded range of market leading business-to-business and business-to-consumer parts,

service and data insights solutions. We welcome the opportunity to share the knowledge and understanding of automaker and dealer fixed operations built into SimplePart’s e-commerce solutions with our customers globally.”

Infomedia continues to assess further acquisition targets with a focus on assets that enhance its core parts, service and data insights offerings and extend its capabilities, open access to new customers and increase its reach in key geographic markets.