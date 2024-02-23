Industry leading thoughts in latest issue of Jobber News

The latest issue of Jobber News features insights from top leaders in the Canadian automotive aftermarket.

The cover feature includes 10 industry leaders sharing their thoughts on the current state of the auto care sector, centring on the challenges, opportunities and changes for jobbers and suppliers. Checkout insights from leaders from Bestbuy Distributors, NAPA, AIA Canada, Lordco, PartSource, Colonial Group, the Automotive Aftermakret Parts Alliance, APD and Opticat/JNP Soft, plus the 2023 Jobber of the Year.

You’ll also find AIA Canada’s Alana Baker reviewing the current state of the right to repair fight and what’s needed from industry professionals to help make significant strides this year.

Zakari Krieger takes a look at what jobbers need to focus on in the year ahead, along with what will impact them the most, such as consolidation, technology and parts proliferation.

We have the usual sections like Letters, News, By the Numbers and Car-toon in the back. It’s a packed issue so grab yours today!

You can see the full digital issue here.