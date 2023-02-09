In Motion Brands, CrashBay set up partnership

In Motion Brands announced a strategic partnership with CrashBay.com.

The company will deliver a state-of-the-art digital showroom for both tire and wheel e-commerce, along with a national service network of automotive service providers facilitating the procurement and installation of tire and wheel packages for CrashBay’s fleet clients.

In Motion Brands helps automotive aftermarket businesses improve performance. CrashBay offers a digital marketplace for vehicle and fleet owners to fine approved auto care services such as collision repair, detailing, vehicle service and more.

“The team at IMB has been able to facilitate immediate scale by aligning us with a marketplace of automotive service providers from coast to coast while also providing best-in-class software that aligns with our technology stack,” said John Harvey, CrashBay’s founder and CEO.

The strategic partnership has brought more than 100 automotive service locations into the CrashBay digital marketplace. “Expansion of this offering will continue across Canada and the USA in the coming months,” Harvey added.

The CrashBay team is an example of an ideal partnership for In Motion Brands, said James Channer, COO. “CrashBay is a perfect example of marrying the physical elements of the business to a strong digital strategy. Getting ‘phygital’ is a must,” he said.