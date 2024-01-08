In Memoriam: Doug Williams, 77

Photo via LinkedIn

The Canadian automotive aftermarket lost a big name last week. Doug Williams, founder of National Sales Inc., died on Jan. 2.

According to posts from his son Sean and daughter Katie, he died surrounded by family at Greater Niagara General Hospital in Niagara Falls, Ont.

“I have had the wonderful opportunity to work with and alongside my dad for the last 20+ years,” said Sean, who now leads the company his father started. “He was a family man first and a respected leader in the automotive aftermarket industry.”

Katie is a business development specialist at Carquest. “He leaves behind a lasting legacy of family values, and innovation in the automotive sector, where he served as a prominent and dynamic figure for over 50 years,” her posting said. “His unwavering commitment and love for his family can be seen through all of his children and grandchildren who he adored.”

Doug leaves behind his wife, Marlene, children Steve Mckirdy, Barbara Ann Mckirdy and Myke Mckirdy, grandchildren Isobel, Gavin, Gabriel, Isabella and Jaxton. He also had a brother, Joe and sister, Hazel.

“Doug will be remembered as a loving husband, father, Poppa, leader, and friend,” Sean wrote.

“In this time of grief, we remember Doug not only as a leader but as a loving husband, father, Poppa, and friend,” Katie said. “His impact on both the automotive industry and the lives he touched will be cherished and remembered with profound gratitude.”

“Thank you to all who have reached out to the family, over recent days,” Sean added, “with much appreciated support, great stories and Dougisms like ‘Nothing happens until something is sold’ that he has told them over the years.”

A visitation was held on Jan. 7 and a funeral was scheduled for Jan. 8 at Pleasantview Funeral Home in nearby Thorold.