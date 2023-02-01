How To Properly Maintain Your Windshield

A car is a big-ticket purchase that gets you anywhere you want. However, it would help if you took good care of it to make it last longer, especially the parts that wear out quickly, like the windshield. Maintaining the windshield is crucial because it protects you against smoke, debris, dust, and insects as you drive. But maintenance is more than simply wiping off the debris and dirt. Here are some viable ways that you can do to take good care of your windshields.

1. Don’t Park Under Direct Sunlight

Sunlight can damage your windshield, as extreme exposure to heat can cause stress cracks. Once a crack develops anywhere on your windshield, it has a high risk of breaking. If the weather goes from hot to cold, the temperature change can significantly exacerbate the fracture by causing it to spread. Moreover, UV rays can also impact the glass because it’s vulnerable. Look for shaded parking spaces, such as the basement or areas with many trees, to prevent the crack from worsening. It’s worth noting that if the windshield has sustained significant damage, you should immediately bring the vehicle to the repair shop for a windshield replacement.

2. Keep Wiper Blades In Good Condition

Maintaining your wiper blades and keeping them as clean as possible helps clean your windshield. The purpose of the windshield wipers on your vehicle is to clear your field of vision so that you may drive safely. Windshield wipers remove water from the glass when it’s raining, allowing for continued visibility. The blades’ ability to repel water from the glass in front of you depends on their condition, and they won’t be much use if they’re damaged or unclean. If the blades of the wipers make contact with the windshield, it could result in unsightly and possibly irreparable scratch marks.

What you can do is keep the windshield wipers clean at all times, especially during the rainy season. Use a damp towel on the wiper blades to remove the excess dirt that has been collecting for some time. In addition, do a regular inspection to see if there are any broken parts so you can have them replaced immediately. Also, ensure you don’t drive with a broken wiper blade if it rains.

3. Use Quality Cleaners

As with any glass surface, your windshield can get dirty over time. Typically, it’s due to several reasons, including external pollutants and your actions. If you smoke cigarettes while driving, the smoke may obscure your view out the window. Vehicle exhaust smoke has the same effect. Young children playing in the car are also a potential source of windshield grime due to their continual hand contact with the glass.

Driving with a dirty windshield is not only bothersome but also dangerous. Before hitting the road, here are some reminders:

Make sure that your windshield glass is always clean.

Use a car glass cleaner and a clean microfiber towel to clean the outside and inside of the windshield thoroughly.

Use the right side of the towel that cleans and the other side that buffs the glass to eliminate tough residue.

By following these steps, you’ll rest assured that you’ll get to your destination safely.

4. Install A Stone And Bug Deflector

Maintaining a steady speed is the best way to ensure everyone’s safety. However, dead insects can quickly accumulate on your windshield and become a serious hazard if they repeatedly block your line of sight. Since they can’t move fast enough to avoid landing on your windshield, you’ll have to wipe it down after every drive continuously. It’s also possible for stones to fly and damage your windshield.

For this reason, investing and installing a quality stone and bug deflector is best. They are also known as hood guards, designed to protect by deflecting road debris from hitting the windshield and hood.

Deflectors alter the aerodynamics of your car. When the deflector is attached to the front of the vehicle, it creates a stream of air that moves upward as you drive forward. The current blows small rocks and bugs upstream and away from your vehicle. It prevents flying insects and debris from damaging your vehicle.

In Conclusion

You can adequately maintain your windshield with regular cleaning, installing a bug deflector, keeping the wiper blades in working order, and avoiding parking under the sun. Furthermore, before setting out on a drive, ensure your windshield is in good condition to ward off windburn, road debris, and insects. Lastly, ensure that the windshield is clean so that nothing obstructs your view. Keep in mind that you’re safer on the road when your windshield is in good condition.