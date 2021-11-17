New wipers for worksite vehicles

A new line of Anco wipers has been introduced by Trico Products.

The Anco Fleet blades have been created specifically for worksite vehicles. The company also announced the introduction of Anco Factory Spec Rear, Winter and Extreme Weather blades

The new specialty blades are engineered to deliver top-notch performance in all driving conditions.

The Fleet blades have been created for light-to-medium-sized worksite vehicles at commercial job sites and other environments that require the removal of harsh debris from windshields.

The Extreme Weather blade offers a step up from the classic style. They are made with robustly constructed armour to protect against the harshest winter weather conditions.

The Winter blade is made for typical winter driving and features a rugged, protective rubber boot to prevent snow and ice buildup.

The Factory Spec Rear blades are original-equipment replacement wiper blades designed to fit each vehicle’s specific wiper arm type.

The products were introduced at AAPEX in early November.