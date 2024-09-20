subscribe
  • digital editions

    Digital Editions:

    View the latest digital editions of all of our publications or head straight to the archives

    SUBSCRIBE

    • July/August 2024

      July/August 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

    • September/October 2024

      September/October 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

    • Summer 2024

      Summer 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

  • News
  • Products
  • podcasts
  • Subscribe
  • Advertise
  • Careers presented by
Home
News
How autonomous technology is tre…

How autonomous technology is trending

, ,
Adam Malik

Share

Sensors-autonomous-ADAS-connected-car-Depositphotos_246929586_S.jpg

With human error accounting for more than 90 per cent of road traffic accidents, the push toward autonomous vehicles is gaining momentum as a crucial measure to enhance road safety.

Car manufacturers are also feeling compelled to adopt advanced technologies to remain competitive as self-driving technology progresses. A recent report by IDTechEx, “Autonomous Cars, Robotaxis and Sensors 2024-2044,” looked at the future of the market for the next two decades, highlighting where there’s potential for these technologies to revolutionize driving.

It noted that Level 0, no automation, is virtually obsolete. In 2022, more than half of all vehicles in the United States were equipped with Level 2 autonomy, which includes features such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance. But most Level 2 systems still require drivers to pay attention and keep their hands on the wheel. The report pointed out that Tesla, General Motors and Ford are at the forefront of this technology, with Tesla producing all of its models with Level 2 capabilities.

Many major automakers now offer these features as either standard or optional, often alongside automatic emergency braking.

The ultimate goal is Level 5 autonomy, where vehicles will operate entirely without human intervention. At this point, the technology would eliminate the need for steering wheels, pedals or any conventional controls, transforming drivers into passengers.

In 2023, Ford received approval to deploy its Level 2-plus BlueCruise hands-free technology on roads in Germany and the U.K., though its use is currently restricted to specific motorway sections. Simultaneously, Volkswagen has been integrating Mobileye’s Road Book technology, which leverages data collected from Mobileye-powered vehicles to create high-definition maps. These maps support more advanced Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and lay the groundwork for future higher levels of autonomy.

In some parts of Europe, the U.S., and China, Level 3 autonomy is beginning to emerge. This level allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel and focus away from driving under certain conditions. Honda introduced the first Level 3 vehicle in Japan in 2021, and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class with Level 3 features is now available in Germany and select U.S. states. However, safety remains paramount, with these vehicles typically limited to speeds around 40 mph and requiring drivers to reengage with 10 seconds’ notice.

While Level 3 technology represents the cutting edge of consumer automotive tech, some cities have already introduced Level 4 autonomous transportation. Robotaxis, which operate without a human driver, are providing ride-hailing services in select U.S. and Chinese cities. According to IDTechEx, there is now a viable path for the widespread deployment of Level 4 vehicles.

However, IDTechEX noted that Level 4 technology for privately owned vehicles is still far from realization, as both the industry and regulators must first become more comfortable with Level 3 systems.

Autonomous vehicles are making continuous, steady advancements, yet they still encounter obstacles like uncertainty around liability in driver-free operations and reluctance from lawmakers

“But persistence will be rewarded, as autonomous vehicles are expected to bring a newfound safety to roads worldwide, ultimately preventing all collisions caused by driver error,” the group said, noting that it may take 15-20 years for this level of autonomy to become widespread.

Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Related Posts

October 2, 2024

Lack of understanding around vehicle data issues

Association News By Derek Clouthier
Read More
Infotainment-car-features-dashboard-adas-safety-Depositphotos_729853288_S.jpg October 1, 2024

Top tech features car owners want

Business Management By Adam Malik
Read More
September 27, 2024

The EV training, industry trends you can learn at AAPEX

Consumer trends By Adam Malik
Read More
dashboard-speedometer-warning-lights-Depositphotos_10692738_S.jpg September 24, 2024

The gaps in dashboard warning light knowledge

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
Car-dealership-for-sale-vehicle-Depositphotos_75573601_L-1024x682.jpg September 13, 2024

How much longer can new vehicle sales go up?

Consumer trends By Adam Malik
Read More
September 12, 2024

Inflation drives up auto maintenance costs in Canada

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
Man-charging-electric-car-EV-Depositphotos_395747160_S.jpg September 11, 2024

EV owners also use smart home tech

Business Management By Adam Malik
Read More
dangeorus-driving-cell-phone-car-vehicle-Depositphotos_8874381_S.jpg September 4, 2024

How many admit to dangerous driving behaviours

Consumer trends By Adam Malik
Read More
See all in category

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *