Hofmann adds new wheel balancer

The new Hofmann Armored Series 2400P wheel balancer has been introduced. It features an ergonomic design and a compact framework that ensures maximum capability without occupying excessive space. The high-resolution touchscreen display and intuitive interface help users navigate the balancer.

In addition, the enhanced web connectivity provided through an innovative app allows shops to tap into real-time updates, job reports and training videos.

“The new Hofmann 2400P Armored Series wheel balancer is sure to be a game changer when it comes to productivity, performance, reliability and customer satisfaction,” said Leandro Camargo, product manager for Hofmann. “It provides extra strength and speed, while offering unparalleled accuracy and advanced features that consistently deliver. Hofmann customers can take wheel balancing to the next level with the state-of-the-art 2400P balancer.”

Featuring streamlined weight placement, the precision-focused 2400P helps eliminate guesswork with a laser that pinpoints the exact location for weight application, ensuring proper balancing and accurate results. The Power Clamp feature utilizes advanced electromechanical technology to incorporate a power clamping device that consistently and reliably secures the wheel with constant force, ensuring exceptional accuracy and repeatable results every time.