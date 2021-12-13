Hinge kits for 1978-1988 G-body cars

New G-Body Hood Hinge Kits are now available from Ringbrothers. The hood hinges are direct bolt-on upgrades for 1978-1988 GMC G-Body platform cars.

The hinges are a direct replacement. These require no modifications for vehicle installation. The strong yet lightweight aluminum hinges feature a gas-charged strut to provide a smoother action as compared to original mechanical spring hinges. The hinge kits allow G-Body hoods to open and close with ease in the same position every time, making proper panel gap and hood alignment easier.

The kits work with both fiberglass and steel hoods and are available in two finishes: Natural and black anodized.