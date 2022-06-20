Highlights of the Alliance’s summer meeting

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance wrapped up its summer shareholder meeting last week with what is hoped to be the last one that takes place virtually.

More than 500 shareholders and channel partners attended the early June event. Three evening sessions were held virtually with a light night talk show style with co-hosts John Washbish, president and CEO of the Alliance, and JC Washbish, the Alliance’s vice president of sales and marketing.

The week kicked off with a shareholder’s presentation which included departmental updates from the Alliance’s category management, information technology and sales & marketing teams. The next two nights featured sessions on industry news updates, information technology’s “Top 10,” an interview with the Alliance’s newest shareholder – Auto Plus’ Joe Ferrer — and an update on national account sales.

Special guest Larry Northup joined the event. He is retiring from the Auto Care Association in July after more than 20 years. A clock was presented to honour his legacy and impact on the automotive aftermarket. The final evening ended with a channel partner panel featuring Colby Florea of Gates, Michelle Allen of Valvoline and Craig Meadows of MPA. The panel told JC Washbish about their plans for the upcoming Aftermarket Jackpot event during the 2022 AAPEX Show in Las Vegas.

“It was a high-energy meeting with excellent content and entertainment. While we can’t wait to be back in person during our Jackpot event, last week’s event was a fun kickoff to summer,” said John Washbish.