Highlights from the EV & Charging Expo 2023

The EV & Charging Expo was held at the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place in Toronto.

Attendees were able to take in sessions on a variety of topics, listen to key industry figures and political leaders and check out dozens of booths from exhibitors offering charging equipment, whole system solutions and more. There was also a test track for e-bikes and scooters, along with various electric vehicles from pickup trucks to cargo vans for attendees to experience.

Sessions looked at data privacy, simplifying the EV transition, building cost considerations around EV planning, developing an EV fleet strategy and more. Government officials were also on hand, including, Julie Dabrusin, federal parliamentary secretary to the minister of natural resources and to the minister of environment and climate change, Victor Fedeli, Ontario minister of economic development, job creation and trade and Todd Smith, Ontario’s energy minister.

EV & Charging Expo 2023