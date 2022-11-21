Here’s who won Mahle’s car giveaway

Up for grabs was the chance to leave AAPEX in Las Vegas with the choice of one of two custom-designed vehicles from racing and automotive enthusiast legends Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Casey Currie.

Gittin Jr.’s RTR Spec 5 Mustang has several high-performance enhancements, while Currie’s team offered up a custom-built Jeep equipped with an off-road-ready, high suspension package.

Along with Gittin Jr. and Currie, motorsports personalities John Force, Tony Stewart and the legendary Richard Petty were on hand when the four finalists each selected a key from Petty’s signature Charlie One Horse cowboy hat — one of which would unlock the lockbox holding the fobs to the two vehicles.

Jesse Yoder of Shipshewana, Indiana, owner of Jess Performance had the lucky draw for the grand prize win. He picked the RTR Spec 5 Mustang.

“We all congratulate Jesse for being the grand prize winner of the ‘Choice of Champions’ promotion and want to thank the other three finalists, as well as all of the participating technicians around the country, for helping to make the program such a tremendous success,” said Jon Douglas, president of Mahle Aftermarket North America. “Without a doubt, there was no wrong decision in choosing one of these incredible vehicles. Vaughn, Casey, and their teams truly out-did themselves in building the Mustang and Jeep; and I want to thank them as well for bringing such great energy to this year’s promotion.”