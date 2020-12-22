Here’s what the Ontario lockdown means for the aftermarket supply chain

As of midnight on Dec. 26, all of Ontario will enter a mandatory lockdown in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, as case counts climb in cities across the province.

The lockdown will tentatively end for the 27 public health units that comprise southern Ontario on Jan. 23, 2021. The lockdown will tentatively end on Jan. 9, 2021, for the seven public health units in northern Ontario. As a result, the aftermarket supply chain is facing its own series of restrictions.

What’s been affected

Vehicle and equipment repair, essential maintenance, and vehicle and equipment rental services will now be by appointment only.

Businesses that supply businesses or places that are permitted to open within Ontario, or that supply businesses or services that have been declared essential in a jurisdiction outside of Ontario, with the support, products, supplies, systems, or services, including processing, packaging, warehousing, distribution, delivery, and maintenance necessary to operate will remain open.

Businesses and facilities that provide transportation services, including support services for transportation services, including services that support the operations and safety of transportation systems, including maintenance and repairs will also be allowed to stay open.

All businesses or facilities permitted to remain open must limit capacity so that every member of the public can maintain two metres of physical distancing from every other person, and limit the number of people occupying any room open to the public to 50 per cent capacity of the particular room. Capacity is determined by taking the total square metres of floor space accessible to the public in the business or facility, not including shelving and store fixtures, dividing that number by 8 and rounding the result down to the nearest whole number.

All businesses or facilities that engage in retail sales that are permitted to remain open to the public must post a sign in a location visible to the public that states the maximum capacity they are permitted to operate under.

Businesses that are permitted to remain open must prepare and make available a COVID-19 safety plan. A copy of the plan shall be made available to any person for review upon request and be posted where it would come to the attention of individuals working in or attending the business.