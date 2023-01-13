Here’s how aftermarket suppliers will now be represented

The group representing automotive aftermarket suppliers has formally announced its new structure.

What was formerly the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association has merged with its sister groups under the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association — Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association (HDMA) and Motor & Equipment Remanufacturers Association — to form MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers.

A second group has also been formed to align with the original equipment industry — MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers, which will be made up of Original Equipment Suppliers Association and OE members of the HDMA.

What this will see is rather than four membership associations under the MEMA umbrella, there will now be two. Those with similar interests, such as the aftermarket, will work together under one name.

For example, one supplier may have been a member of three different groups based on the markets they serve. Now, they may be under just one. Or, a supplier that was a member of just one group now has access to content, events and partnerships of all three.

“The future clearly will look differently and MEMA must embrace that change much as most of our members have gone through this similar transformation to position their businesses for the future,” said Bill Long, president and CEO of MEMA.

Under the aftermarket group, Paul McCarthy will serve as president and chief executive officer.

“The biggest change may be the simplification,” McCarthy said during a press conference announcing MEMA’s new brand and structure. “It’s now easier and simpler to access all of the value created by MEMA.”

He reiterated the fact that companies won’t have to join three different organizations to access all that MEMA has to offer — it’s all within on group now.

“So the bottom line is very simple: More value more easily for our members,” McCarthy said.

Long noted a number of shared challenges among members that pushed the organization to find a way to simply, such as black swan events, “unprecedented” uncertainty, the advancement of new vehicle technology, sustainability, talent shortages, the regulatory and legislative landscape, electric vehicles and supply chain disruption.

Coming together will help the group enhance members’ abilities to address future needs more effectively, Long said.

“Also, to enable greater access and engagement for members … to have a seat at the table with a broader range of suppliers and leadership strengthens and lifts all boats.