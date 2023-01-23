Here are ASE’s new officers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has announced its officers for its 2023 board of directors.

During the annual ASE board meeting held in Arizona, the following officers were elected:

Chair – Homer Hogg, vice president, truck service, TravelCenters of America

Vice chair – Tom Trisdale, vice president, quality, Toyota

Treasurer – Jason Rainey, vice president, NAPA AutoCare

Secretary – John Wolf, president, Snap-on Business Solutions

Past chair – Brad Pellman, president of Pellman’s Automotive

“Volunteer leadership is instrumental in helping ASE set an agenda and fulfill the established mission each year,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “The new officers have dedicated their time and expertise and their depth of knowledge is an invaluable asset to ASE. We thank them for leading the ASE board and working on behalf of all ASE constituents.”

ASE also elected three new governors to its board of governors: Stacy Balzar from Ford, Elisha Huddleston from GM and Gary Uyematsu from BMW.

Meanwhile, the ASE Education Foundation announced officers for its 2023 board of directors. These positions were elected during the foundation’s recent meeting held in San Diego.

Trey Michael, director of CTE and career pathways at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is the group’s new chair. Joelle Pollak, director of sales and marketing for NAPA AutoCare, will serve as vice chair while Eric Kenar, global aftersales and engineering and service operations for General Motors Global Technical Center will serve as treasurer. The role of secretary will be held by Dwayne Myers, president and CEO of Dynamic Automotive. Mike Godson, Toyota T-TEN instructor at Clark College in Vancouver, Washington, will be past chair.

Three board members were renominated for additional terms: Howard Abrahams, senior manager at Toyota Motor North America; Mike Hoffman, vice president of facilities, equipment and maintenance at FedEx Freight, and James Sennett, manager of repair programs at AAA.

Beginning terms as new members in 2023 are: Brian Bell, manager of technical training operations at American Honda; Drew Jablonowski, content and curriculum manager at Garage Gurus; Kristy Jordan, director of talent acquisition at CarMax; Jenny Kovacs, senior master technician at C. Harper Ford; Jared Ricart, president of Ricart Automotive Group; Lisa Vassallo, technical training operations manager at BMW North America; and Fay Watts, TSO technician growth manager at Ford Motor Company.