Has BMW Canada changed warranty policy?

A CARS magazine reader was informed this week of a new policy that has come into force at BMW parts departments across Canada.

Tony Vieira, owner of Integrity Auto London South in London, Ont., said BMW won’t honour warranty claims on parts unless the vehicle has been diagnosed at a BMW dealership first.

“I’m just wondering if anyone else has run into this situation,” Vieira said.

“Apparently ,the diagnostic fee still applies even if the part was found to have been defective.”

Vieira said he asked the dealership for a written copy of the new policy, but would not provide one. BMW/Mini Canada confirmed the policy on the phone but declined to provide a written explanation of the policy.

when he called them.

Vieira’s troubles started with a wiper motor bought at the local dealership in December. His client returned in January reporting an intermittent failure.

“When I contacted the parts department at BMW/Mini in London they mentioned that there was a new policy that went into effect January 1, 2020 for warranty claims on all parts bought from them,” Vieira said.

