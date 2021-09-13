Hands-free underbody light from Milwaukee

Milwaukee Tool has expanded its lighting solutions for technicians with the new M12 Underbody Light.

It provides users with a strong magnetic base and dual rotation points, delivering directional lighting, hands-free work and maneuverability. The light is ideal for lighting efficiency and versatility in one desired location.

The light provides 1,200 lumens for complete coverage in the shop or on the job site. It features dual joints that swivel 300-degrees horizontally and up to 180-degrees vertically. It provides users with multiple orientations and pivot points to direct light in numerous locations.

With a magnetic base, technicians can mount the light on magnetic surfaces for hands-free lighting and adaptability to a range of different workplaces. The arm of the light doubles as a 12-inch magnetic storage tray to prevent lost or misplaced items.

It is powered by Milwaukee’s RedLithium batteries and has three power modes. On low, the light can provide up to 15 hours of output; up to five hours on high.