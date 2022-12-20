Gustafson’s Auto Clinic: Shop of the Year

Congratulations to Gustafson’s Auto Clinic as the 2022 Shop of the Year!

The annual award handed out by CARS went to this shop in Athabasca, Alberta, about 90 minutes north of Edmonton.

Run by Stacey and Kevin Gustafson, the second-generation owners have dedicated themselves to running a professional automotive shop. The business ups the standards of what a shop should be and look like.

Technicians are clean and polished. As avid students of Bob Greenwood, the Gustafsons have focused on ensuring technicians are treated like the professionals they are.

And the physical business itself is treated the same. You wouldn’t even think you were in a place that services vehicles when you walk through the doors.

Kevin and Stacey are making the industry proud, setting a bar for their peers.

They also received a prize pack from our award sponsor Milwaukee Tool valued at $3,500.From

Catch the profile of Gustafson’s in the upcoming November/December issue of CARSs – and you’ll also be able to find it right here on Auto Service World soon. Stay tuned for more!