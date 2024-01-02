Grab your copy of CARS, featuring our award winner

The final issue of 2023 of CARS magazine featured the Shop of the Year Award winner.

Read all about Art Turney’s Garage in Peterborough, Ontario. Their roots date back to almost 100 years and find out how they’ve stayed successful today, from the business philosophy it holds and how it values and helps its staff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cars Magazine & Jobber News (@autoserviceworld)

We have a technical feature from college instructor John Post. He takes a look at misfires and explores diagnosing them.

Our columnists for this issue are:

Erin Vaughan — a previous Shop of the Year winner — looking at the top challenge facing her fellow shop owners: Finding technicians. She offers some ways to start working on the problem.

Zakari Kreiger from Fix Auto looks at the economic challenges facing shop owners and how to navigate through them.

Greg Aguilera talks about your management style and in what shape it needs to be. He looks at what you need to focus on.

As always, check out our letters section, news, the Class Act feature with Assiniboine College in Brandon, Manitoba, By the Numbers and the Car-toon in the back. Catch on AAPEX and SEMA in our On The Road section — scan the QR code on the page to see more.

Grab your copy — or head over to the digital edition — and enjoy the read!