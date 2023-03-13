GKN opens new warehouse

Automotive aftermarket customers will see shipping times reduced from GKN Automotive, the company said as it announced a new warehouse.

The new facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will house the company’s portfolio of products for its aftermarket customers, including axle assemblies for light-duty passenger vehicles, driveshafts and joint and boot kits.

It will serve as the hub for all U.S. independent parts distributors and garage fulfillment. The warehouse will deliver real-time inventory feeds and EDI ordering. It will be staffed with 18 employees to start, with plans to add up to 40 more employees over the next three years.

The warehouse measures 80,000 sq-ft with 4,000 pallet locations and 10 dock doors. It has enough room to expand up to 240,000 sq-ft.

“We are excited about our expansion and growth in the U.S. through this new warehouse,” said Stephen DiSorbo, independent aftermarket national sales manager for North America. “This will allow us to service new and existing customers significantly faster and help make their garages more efficient and profitable.”