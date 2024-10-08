Gen Z bucking perceptions of driving desire

Contrary to popular belief, Gen Z is hitting the road more than ever, with nearly half reporting increased driving over the past five years, according to a recent survey.

The 2024 “On the Move” Mobility Survey from Enterprise Mobility found some trends in U.S. that may surprise some when it comes to transportation habits, particularly among Gen Z.

The survey found that 47 per cent of Gen Z respondents are driving more than they did five years ago. This increase is higher than any other generation, with 41 per cent of millennials, 33 per cent of Gen X, and only 16 per cent of baby boomers reporting similar trends.

This surge in driving among Gen Z challenges the perception that younger generations prefer alternative modes of transportation. The survey highlights that 85 per cent of all respondents believe owning their own transportation provides the most personal freedom, and 66 per cent expect this freedom to become even more important over the next decade.

The survey also looked into perceptions of emerging vehicle technologies like autonomous and EVs.

Autonomous vehicles were met with mixed feelings; 41 per cent of respondents said they were excited about the technology, citing potential benefits such as making travel easier for those who cannot or prefer not to drive (50 per cent) and allowing people to engage in other activities while travelling (40 per cent).

The survey also noted barriers to widespread EV adoption. While 40 per cent said they would consider driving a fully electric vehicle in the future, the primary motivators are fuel cost savings (44 per cent) and positive environmental impact (34 per cent). However, 68 per cent of respondents believe there is a lack of necessary infrastructure to support widespread EV adoption.