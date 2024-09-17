From the Magazine: Be where you want to be

But how do you get there as a shop owner? Here’s a guide to get you started with critical questions to ask yourself

If you want to take your auto repair business and life to the next level and if you’re eager to learn how to make significant changes, rest assured that it can be done. But I’m not going to tell you the path to getting there is easy.

In the May/June issue, we explored the concept of expansion to reduce stress and boost profitability in your business. This idea might resonate differently with various readers. Some of you might be completely satisfied with your current situation and that’s wonderful. I’m genuinely happy for you.

Others will feel that I don’t understand their struggles. They will feel the sentiments in the article are great but they simply don’t have time for this — life is just a constant struggle that you must put up with and nothing can be done. For you, I hope you take something out of this piece.

But for those I mentioned off the top, I understand the frustration of feeling like your efforts aren’t yielding the desired rewards or profits. This can be soul-crushing and quickly lead to a negative spiral, impacting multiple areas of your life.

It’s a tough reality. But the good news is that it’s not permanent. You can choose to change your situation, either on your own or with the help of coaching.

Here are the crucial questions to ask yourself:

What kind of business do I want to own? Will it be a community-serving business catering to all makes and models, or will you specialize in a specific type of vehicle? What kind of services will we offer? Will you provide air conditioning, alignments or other specialized services?

Once you have clear answers to these questions, you’ve taken a significant step toward defining your future.

To build a scalable and repeatable business that grows, you’ll need to put in hard work in the short term. This might mean working evenings and weekends, working to reshape how you operate, rather than finishing jobs in the bay. This effort is about implementing measures to reduce unpaid work, increase productivity and build a sustainable business for the future. It’s about creating a legacy that will hold value when you retire.

There will be aspects of your business that you’re doing right, but there will also be gaps that need attention. Some areas might need immediate improvement, while others might be causing significant longer-term issues.

This is where the role of a coach becomes invaluable. A coach helps you see your business from a macro perspective, identifying what’s missing and providing tools and systems to get you moving forward. Remember, business change isn’t just about planning; it’s about taking action. It’s not about knowing what needs to be done, it’s doing it that is the hard part. That’s why sometimes we need a bit of a kick from an external source.

To illustrate, let’s go through several questions to ask yourself to assess where proactive changes can make a significant difference in your shop. One of the first steps to boosting productivity is evaluating your current processes.

Improving Efficiency

Are there tasks that can be automated or streamlined?

What does your re-booking process and scheduling system look like?

How are you preparing for the arrival of vehicles into your shop?

Enhancing Customer Experience

Are you consistently receiving feedback from your customers with the sole intention of making your business better?

Are you chasing a Google score but doing nothing to implement change inside your operation?

Expanding Services

Are you offering additional services to add value and increase your revenue streams?

Are you currently focusing only on mechanical repairs without considering adding services like detailing or sublets?

Training And Development

Are you equally investing in both hard and soft skills for the team?

Are you investing in strategic learning for yourself?

Are you more ‘employee’ than ‘leader’ in your business?

Marketing and outreach

What marketing are you carrying out?

Does your daily process lead you toward or away from captive marketing with your existing customers?

Are you involved in the local community?

Are you ensuring that your marketing messages highlight what sets you apart from the competition?

Adapting to change

The business landscape is continually evolving. How are you staying up to date with trends in the industry?

How are you planning for upcoming new technology?

What is your investment plan for the next three years?

Opening new locations

Are you looking to expand into new locations?

Can your existing location run without you for a week or two with no intervention? If the answer is no, then you should seek advice on your gaps.

Expanding your business involves a combination of strategic planning and proactive actions. You can create a thriving, profitable business by addressing the areas that need improvement and capitalizing on your strengths.

Whether you choose to do this on your own or seek the guidance of a coach, the key is to start making changes today. The journey might be challenging, but the rewards are well worth the effort.

Greg Aguilera is a director of IAC Canada, an organization dedicated to the management development of repair shops in Canada. He can be reached at greg@intautoconsulting.com.

This article originally appeared in the August issue of CARS magazine