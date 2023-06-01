Frisby Tire acquired by Kal Tire

Kal Tire announced it has acquired Ottawa’s Frisby Tire, one of the oldest independently-owned tire dealers in Canada.

The deal closed on May 27. Kal Tire will operate Frisby Tire’s five retail and commercial stores. Kal Tire’s subsidiary, Total Tire Distributors, will acquire Frisby’s existing wholesale operations.

Frisby Tire dates back to 1920. Don Frisby became the third-generation leader of the business in 1995.

“It’s always been so important to us that our customers are happy with their experience, and we feel very fortunate to know that will only continue with Kal Tire’s culture of service-oriented values,” said Frisby. “Some of our technicians have worked here their whole lives. We’ve built this legacy together and I know they’re all in the very best hands.”

The 52-member team of Frisby Tire will join Kal Tire as the company operates Frisby Tire stores on Industrial Avenue, Somerset Street West, Queensdale Avenue, Clyde Avenue and Hazeldean Road in Ottawa.

New, branded Kal Tire signage will be installed in the coming weeks. The company now operates more than 260 stores across Canada.

Frisby Tire’s warehouse and wholesale distribution facility at Humber Place in Ottawa and 26 team members will be operated by the Total Tire team.

“Since our early days, Kal Tire has looked for opportunities to grow by considering well-run businesses that have dedicated team members who strive to provide customers with an exceptional level of service,” said Robert Foord, president of Kal Tire. “We know from our long-standing relationship that Frisby Tire has all of those attributes, and we’re pleased to link our teams and capabilities and join the community they’ve built in Ottawa.”