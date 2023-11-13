Former AIA Canada chair honoured

Fountain Tire executive chair Brent Hesje was recently inducted to the Northern Alberta Business Hall of Fame.

Hesje, who served as chair of AIA Canada in 2018, was inducted by Junior Achievement (JA) Northern Alberta & NWT. He was recognized for his lifetime achievements in business and community leadership, including the significant impact made over his 30-year career at Fountain Tire.

“One of the most rewarding parts of my career has been supporting individuals and companies in their own journeys to success,” Hesje said. “Whether at Fountain Tire or across the broader tire industry, in the local business community and with charitable organizations, I’ve found a philosophy of partnership goes a very long way.”

Fountain Tire’s partnership model has long been attributed to the company’s success. Store managers have 50 per cent ownership of their stores. Local owners are heavily involved in their communities and the company runs mentorship-based programs designed to develop associates into managers and owners.

“Brent is a leader in every sense of the word,” said current Fountain Tire CEO Jason Herle. “His legacy is woven throughout our organization and our industry. We’re honoured to have Brent’s continued involvement with Fountain Tire as he carries on his business advisory and community work.”