FMSI takes home award from MACS show

FMSI Automotive Hardware won the Most Innovative New Product award for Kool-Air Kwik Connect air conditioning fittings at the MACS Training & Trade Show in Orlando recently.

The winning product promises to revolutionize the automotive aftermarket landscape through its design, functionality and performance

“We are thrilled to be recognized as the recipient of the Most Innovative New Product award for our Kool-Air Kwik connects at the MACS Show,” said Dave Greenwood, founder and president of FMSI. “This award is a testament to our team’s relentless dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation. At FMSI, we are committed to delivering problem-solving solutions that empower our customers and drive the industry forward.”