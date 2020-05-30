FMSI acknowledges PPE donation from NRS parent company

The Friction Materials Standards Institute (FMSI) is being supplied with protective masks during the current coronavirus pandemic by one of its member companies.

Frank Oliveto, president of the Michigan-based institute, has released a statement acknowledging the donation of personal protection equipment by FMSI member Nucap Industries, makers of NRS brakes.

The masks are specially produced by SpiderTech, a division of Nucap Industries. The masks, which make use of adhesive kinesiology tape, offer disposable full-seal face protection.

Nucap Industries, has also developed high-tech building blocks which can be used to quickly construct emergency health-care facilities for treating Covid-19 patients.

The blocks utilize the same “Grip Metal” technology found in NRS brakes.

The Canadian-based company partnered with Farrow Partners has develop the state-of-the-art CLT building block that can be rapidly assembled to improve outcomes for medical staff and patients alike.