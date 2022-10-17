First-of-its-kind product visualization app released

Holdens, a U.K.-based creative agency, has teamed up with vehicle testing equipment manufacturer VTEQ to create a 360-degree product visualisation app.

The app is believed to be the first of its kind, according to Holdens. It was launched at Automechanika Frankfurt. It allows every product in VTEQ’s range to be browsed in an immersive 360-degree environment. Customers can view it from all angles and interact with it.

An exploded view option revealed the inside of the machine, showing all individual component parts. These can be clicked and highlighted to bring up even more detailed part information.

“Digitalisation is traditionally slow in our industry, something that we’re keen to change with innovative digital solutions such as this,” said Fernando Casado, business development manager at VTEQ. “Not just an eye-catching sales tool but one that saves us money by not having to transport heavy products to every event.”