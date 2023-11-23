Fall EV World is here with a special Q&A

The Fall issue of EV World is now available for you to read.

Flip open the digital edition here and go inside to read what’s on the mind of James Carter, one of the foremost automotive experts in the country. We sat down with him to get his thoughts on electrification in Canada, understanding use cases and what it all means for the auto care industry.

We also have a feature looking at fleet electrification. An expert from Deloitte looked into the options and considerations when you’re electrifying your fleet. So if you’re a jobber thinking about using EVs or a shop that’s helping a fleet customer through the journey, here are some things to think about.

Finally, David Mayers, a trained chemist, explains the fire risks around EV batteries. Read about how to respond in case you encounter a battery fire.

We also have the latest news, numbers and letters from our readers — all centred around electric vehicles.

Read the issue here.