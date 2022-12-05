Expansion of HVAC motors line from Continental

Continental has added 12 new and exclusive late-model blower motor SKUs to its line of HVAC motors. The total blower motor line count is now 521 SKUs, covering more than 340 million import and domestic vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

Continental uses electrical connections, mounting flanges, and ventilation tubes that are identical to the OE factory units. Motors are fitted with an application-specific blower wheel to deliver genuine OE performance.

Continental’s new blower motors will be available to the aftermarket in the first quarter of 2023 for applications on 2021-23 Ford Bronco, 2021-22 Hyundai Elantra, 2019-21 Infiniti QX50, 2021-22 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, 2021-22 KIA K5, 2019-21 Mercedes A, CLA, GLA, and GLB, 2020-21 Mercedes GLE and GLS, 2019-22 Mercedes Sprinter 1500, 2500, 3500, and 3500XD, 2022 Nissan Frontier, 2019-22 Subaru Forester, and 2021-22 Volkswagen ID.4.