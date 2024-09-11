subscribe
EV owners also use smart home te…

EV owners also use smart home tech

, ,
Adam Malik

Man-charging-electric-car-EV-Depositphotos_395747160_S.jpg

If you’re trying to better understand your customers and you know they’re into smart home technology, then they may be interested in an electric vehicle.

As electric vehicles continue to gain traction, a recent study from research and consulting firm Parks Associates found a growing trend among EV owners: A strong inclination toward adopting smart home technologies.

According to Parks Associates’ study, EV Charging at Home: User Demand and Preferences, 72 per cent of EV owners have integrated at least one smart home device into their households, significantly outpacing the 44 per cent adoption rate among non-EV households.

The study also looked at EV ownership, including charging locations, equipment preferences, user experience and future expansion plans.

Daniel Holcomb, Senior Research Analyst at Parks Associates, noted that while charging can be a stress point for EV owners, they are increasingly interested in tech solutions that coordinate energy usage, reduce costs, and conserve resources.

“The majority of EV owners find it highly valuable to have EVs coordinating with other devices for charging,” Holcomb said, “and 34 per cent are even willing to allow utilities to adjust charging times during peak energy demand.”

Some companies have developed home energy management systems that integrate EV charging with other home appliances. Some products are designed to work within a complete home energy management ecosystem, offering a solution for managing household energy.

Partnerships are also playing a key role in advancing this trend. In December, Resideo and Ford announced the EV-Home Power Partnership, which integrates EV charging with smart home systems. This collaboration aims to synchronize energy usage across various home devices, enhancing efficiency and cost management.

Holcomb believes that the future of home energy will be characterized by coordinated and orchestrated systems that leverage demand response technologies, with EVs playing a central role.

“Smart home device manufacturers and EV companies should explore partnerships that create linkages within the home and simplify the management of household energy,” he said.

Image credit: Depositphotos.com

