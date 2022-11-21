Epicor launches new CRM

Epicor announced that the Epicor Service CRM solution for automotive service businesses is available.

It comes with a comprehensive suite of website, search engine optimization and online reputation management features through Optimize Digital Marketing. Optimize is a leading provider of digital services for automotive businesses.

The system helps vehicle service businesses attract and retain customers, recapture “drifted-away” customers, generate more revenue per vehicle and maximize their presence in social media and online. Optimize now offers shop owners and service chains the opportunity to extend the capabilities of this proven business-building solution through several additional, features:

Development and execution of custom digital marketing strategies

Reputation management, including daily monitoring and content generation, for Google, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Yelp, Instagram, and Nextdoor

Website development, content curation and search engine optimization

Digital advertising campaigns

“We have found the ideal partner to help shops accelerate profitable growth through world-class CRM and digital marketing tools,” said Tim Hardin, senior vice president and general manager of global auto, data, and extend services at Epicor. “Optimize has an outstanding reputation in the industry and has built strong relationships with a number of North America’s largest vehicle service networks.”