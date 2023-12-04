Epicor introduces predictive analytics solutions

Epicor has introduced two industry-first analytics solutions that enable automotive replacement parts distributors and vehicle service/repair businesses to predict likely future demand based on sophisticated new data models.

The new solutions, Epicor Predictive Inventory Assistant (PIA) and Predictive Maintenance Assistant (PMA) leverage the Epicor aftermarket product content engine and connected data network, which together provide visibility into more than 1 billion individual part transactions and more than 140 million vehicle repair events per year. Epicor data scientists combined this channel visibility with predictive modelling and deployment technologies to deliver real-time parts inventory and service/repair intelligence to two of the industry’s most important decision points.

“These exciting new solutions harness the power of data to help customers not only have the right parts at the right place at the right time, but also to anticipate and address future sales and service opportunities,” said Tim Hardin, Epicor’s senior vice president of global automotive, data and extend services. “The resulting ‘Insight Advantage’ empowers Epicor customers to think big and grow faster by being significantly more efficient and providing a great customer experience.”