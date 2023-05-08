Auto Service World
News   May 8, 2023   by Auto Service World Staff

Enhanced media: Takeaways from the Annual Shop Survey, Jobber News, May 2023

Thanks for tuning into the enhanced media segment from the May/June 2023 issue of Jobber News.

Your host Adam Malik takes a deeper dive into the results of the Annual Shop Survey. While touching on the big change in relationships, he explores how many jobbers stores they want to deal with, their concerns around quality and what they want from their jobber.

Have a listen to the segment by clicking the banner above, then read more about the survey results in the current issue of Jobber News.

