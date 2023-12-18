Enhanced Media: More insights from the 2023 Shop of the Year

Thanks for checking out the Enhanced Media portion of the CARS December 2023 issue.

We’re bringing you more from Mike Howard, manager of garage operations at Art Turney’s Garage, the winner of the 2023 Shop of the Year.

He chatted with Adam Malik, managing editor of CARS, which presented the shop with the award, sponsored by Milwaukee Tool. Read the full feature in the December issue.

The Enhanced Media segment brings you insights that just couldn’t fit in the feature. Howard discusses training and the challenges he sees around getting his technicians fully trained, especially around electric vehicles.

He also discusses the importance of a clean shop and more on what advice he would give his shop peers.

Tune in and, if you haven’t already, check out the full feature on the 2023 Shop of the Year in the December 2023 issue.