Elgin Industries names new VP

John Brune has been named vice president of OEM sales engineering at Elgin Industries.

Brune is an engineer with expertise in product design, development and manufacturing. He will be responsible for sales, product engineering and service functions in support of the company’s broad portfolio of OEM relationships. He was most recently with GT Technologies in Westland, Michigan, where he was vice president of technology and innovation.

“Adding John to our team reinforces the value we offer to engine and vehicle OEMs worldwide,” said Bill Skok, president at Elgin. “Over the course of his more than 40-year career, he has been recognized both as a talented innovator and exceptionally skilled engineering and manufacturing process leader. He will serve our customers well.”