Elgin adds new hydraulic roller lifter/guide assemblies

Elgin Industries’ popular Elgin Pro-Stock range of performance parts now includes original equipment-quality hydraulic roller lifter/guide assemblies for 2004 and newer Chrysler Hemi engines without multiple displacement system (MDS) cylinder deactivation.

The new assemblies are available for non-MDS 5.7L, 6.1L and 6.4L engines, model years 2004 and newer, and replace OE #5038787AD (lifter) and #53021721AA (guide). Each is pre-assembled for fast, accurate drop-in installation.

“We have fielded countless calls from engine builders and performance enthusiasts who are looking for an expanded range of true OE-quality parts for Hemi engines,” said Rick Simko, national sales and marketing manager, Elgin Industries. “These new performance lifter/guide assemblies join a growing range of Pro-Stock parts – including push rods, valve springs, timing sets and head bolt kits – available for the most popular Hemi applications.”