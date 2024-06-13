Eccles Auto marks 40 years

It’s been 40 years in business for Eccles Auto Service in Hamilton, Ontario.

The shop marked the four-decade milestone with a celebration that included music, games, food and raising money for local charities on June 8 at its location in Dundas.

The event featured a car smash where participants took their turns smashing a BMW. That raised close to $2,500 for Magaret’s Place Hospice.

Another $2,190 was raised for Dundas Community Services.

It also marked the first opportunity for people to buy owner Bruce Eccles’ book, Don’t Look Back, Look Ahead: 40 Years of Business and Life’s Unexpected Road, which was released last week.

Please see the photo gallery below.

Eccles Auto Service 40th Anniversary