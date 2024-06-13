Auto Service World
News   June 13, 2024   by Adam Malik

Eccles Auto marks 40 years

It’s been 40 years in business for Eccles Auto Service in Hamilton, Ontario.

The shop marked the four-decade milestone with a celebration that included music, games, food and raising money for local charities on June 8 at its location in Dundas.

The event featured a car smash where participants took their turns smashing a BMW. That raised close to $2,500 for Magaret’s Place Hospice.

Another $2,190 was raised for Dundas Community Services.

It also marked the first opportunity for people to buy owner Bruce Eccles’ book, Don’t Look Back, Look Ahead: 40 Years of Business and Life’s Unexpected Road, which was released last week.

Please see the photo gallery below.

Eccles Auto Service 40th Anniversary

