Dorman to offer free live technical training online

Aware of the impact of the current Covid-19 pandemic on technician training and morale, Dorman says it will offer free, live, online training classes every Wednesday through May.

The webinars will start at noon, Eastern time, and the courses will cover a range of helpful tips for techs to work more efficiently and effectively.

“We all know it’s a challenging time for auto repair professionals, but that doesn’t mean that downtime in the shop needs to be wasted time,” the company stated in its announcement of the new program.

The free classes, which began on April 8, will continue each Wednesday through May 27.

To join, go to the Dorman Training Center website, and create an account. Then go to Technician Training, select the “Webcast Wednesday” course, click “Register” to sign up for the series, and then register for each individual session you can attend.

www.DormanProducts.com