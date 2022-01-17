Dorman releases real-time inventory tool

Users searching for a product on Dorman Products’ website can now use a new tool to check if inventory is available at a jobber nearby.

Dorman announced the new functionality that can check product stock in real-time. After selecting the year, make and model of the vehicle, users can choose from a dropdown list of products categories or through searching the product number. After choosing the specific item, users input their location and a map and list is populated showing where the product is in stock.

Phone numbers and directions to the auto parts store are also available.

“We are always looking for ways to make it easier for repair shops and DIYers to finish a job. With this new capability, it’s now incredibly easy to find our full range of products,” said Steve Gisondi, Dorman’s vice president of marketing. “You can quickly search our tens of thousands of parts and components on a computer or smartphone, and find where they’re available near you, without the hassle of having to call around to multiple locations.”

The tool was created through a partnership between Dorman and software company Epicor. The Dorman website connects directly with store inventory systems at a variety of retailers and distributors to let users know if a part is in stock at specific locations. This is done by leveraging Epicor channel connectivity among parts distribution businesses across North America.

“Dorman is one of the automotive aftermarket’s most innovative suppliers, so it’s no surprise they are on the leading edge of solutions that bring increased access and convenience to the industry’s end-users,” said Tim Hardin, senior vice president and general manager of automotive at Epicor. “We are very proud to have played a role in enabling this important new solution for Dorman and the many parts distribution businesses that offer Dorman’s products.”