Details on what SMP released last year

Standard Motor Products announced that it released 2,626 new part numbers in 2023. Its December release provided new coverage in 71 product categories and 128 part numbers for 2022-2024 model-year vehicles.

Standard’ hybrid and electric vehicle program saw an expansion, with new coverage for the 2023-21 Ford Mustang Mach-E, 2022-11 Nissan Leaf and more.

Fifteen ABS Sensors have also been added covering over five million Subaru, Ford, Lexus, and Hyundai vehicles.

“We’re proud to finish out another successful year by adding 227 parts to our expansive product offering in this latest release,” said Jack Ramsey, senior vice president of sales and marketing at SMP. “With a total of 2,626 part numbers introduced this year, we know that our trusted partners can count on Standard and Four Seasons to provide the parts they need.”