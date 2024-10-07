Dayco’s new parts announcements

Dayco has added 55 new parts to its portfolio. The list includes 41 new branched and quick connect hoses, covering primarily medium- and heavy-duty vehicle applications, 11 new water pumps and three new serpentine belt kit part numbers.

Dayco has spent 18 months to transform its hose product line following a detailed evaluation of more than 3,000 part numbers, adding new numbers with exact fitment and redesigning old hose applications when necessary.

The Dayco water pump SKUs introduced cover 22 million light-duty vehicles on the road. These are 100 per cent end-of-the-line leak tested.

The serpentine belt kit line is also expanding. More than two million VIO will be covered with the three new kits.

“We have continued to evolve our line review process to assure that we efficiently bring to market products the industry needs based on real data and input from the field,” said Jerry Reeves, manager of product management for Dayco North America. “This is just an example of the type of expansions you’ll continue to see from the Dayco team.”