Dayco launching new high-performance belts

Dayco is bringing to market an all-new supercharger belt and an 8mm blower belt for street and professional racing applications.

The Dayco 8mm blower belt features high-strength Teflon coated teeth for cogged drive pulleys and a carbon cord construction. It was engineered using real-world on-track data that enables it to withstand the rigours of 4,000 horsepower top alcohol dragsters and pro-modified race cars. It will come in multiple lengths and 50mm, 75mm and 84mm widths and be available to order as of January 2022.

Also hitting the market early next year is the Dayco supercharger belt. It has 17 part numbers that cover 150,000 vehicles in operation. This belt is engineered and has been tested for use on late model supercharged cars with light modifications, like ZR1 Corvettes, Shelby Mustangs and SRT Hellcat applications. It uses high stiffness PET cord, EPDM proprietary construction with aramid fibres and either eight or 10 ribs depending on the application.