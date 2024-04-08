Dayco announces new part numbers

Dayco is expanding three product lines: serpentine belt kits, belts and hoses.

By the end of March, 29 new part numbers were available to distributors. This includes four new serpentine belt part numbers suitable for a range of vehicles, including recent models of Camrys, Rav4s, Accords, Altimas, Rogues, and Duramax trucks from Silverado and Sierra from the years 2018 to 2022.

Additionally, five new serpentine belt kits that have been added extend coverage by three million vehicles in operation, enhancing its reach to more than 150 million cars. The expansion also includes 20 types of hoses, such as curved, branched, and heater hoses, suitable for millions of vehicle applications.

“These new product introductions are part of a strategic effort at Dayco to ensure coverage across a broad range of makes and models, especially those we are seeing entering the sweet spot,” said Jerry Reeves, manager of product management for Dayco North America. “Expect to see more line expansions in the months to come as we continue to look for new applications to bring to market.”